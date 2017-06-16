‘Itty Bitty Beach Party’ June 16 in Apache Junction
“Itty Bitty Beach Party,” a fun evening of swimming, games and activities for families with children ages 6 and under, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave.
Cost is $3 per child and parents are free.
Children under age of 7 must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
For more information, go to https://www.ajcity.net/111/Parks-Recreation.
