Ron Feldman speaks on ‘Is the Mammoth Mine the Lost Dutchman Mine?’

“Is the Mammoth Mine the Lost Dutchman Mine?” with Ron Feldman, part of the Superstition Mountain Museum’s 2017 Free Lecture Series titled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More,” is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The lecture will be in the museum’s amphitheater beneath Superstition Mountain at 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. As a museum fundraiser, raffle tickets for weekly prizes are sold each week at the lectures. Also, tickets for the museum’s season-long fundraising raffle will be on sale with the prize being a coral and silver necklace made by Native American silversmith Tommy Jackson.
For more information about 2017 lecture series or the season-long raffle, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.