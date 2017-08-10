‘Home Free’ live, in concert Oct. 25 at Mesa Arts Center

“Home Free” performs Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

“Home Free” is bringing new music, new production and more country favorites for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, performance at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

The five-person band has become known for its show-stopping performances that mix signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with quick-witted humor, according to a press release. “Home Free” has become a household name for peppering Nashville country standards with country-dipped pop hits, according to the release.

In the past three years, “Home Free” has sold 250,000 albums, racked up more than 100-million YouTube views, and entertained more than 150,000 people live in concert. In 2015, the band celebrated the release of “Country Evolution,” which debuted No. 4 on the Billboard Country Charts, according to the release. The band’s website is www.homefreemusic.com.

Tickets and VIP tickets are $44.50-$244.50 and are available at Mesaartscenter.com, in person at the Mesa Arts Center Box Office,or by phone at 480-644-6500.

