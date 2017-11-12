Historic reenactment festival returning Nov. 18 to Queen Creek

American Heritage Festival return to the far east Valley Saturday, Nov. 18. It will take place 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
The cost is $15 at the gate. Children ages 3 and under are admitted free.
Billed as the largest and most diverse educational living history event to take place in the Southwest, this event celebrates the nation’s American heritage all the way from the Colonial era onward through the American Revolution, mountain men, pioneers, the Civil War, Westward Expansion and on through the 20th century, according to a press release.
Men, women and children will portray diverse historic roles. Craftsmen, musicians and actors as famous Americans such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are part of the educational fun. Battle reenactments of the Revolutionary War and Civil War add to the excitement as do parades, live historic music, a blacksmith and other craftsmen, historic speeches, an historic church service, living history demonstrations, an historic fashion show, food and shopping.
On Friday, Nov. 16-17, the American Heritage Festival is open to school groups only by advance arrangement.
For more information and to view a video of the event, visit http://wemakehistory.com/american-heritage-festival.