Have an idea for library programming like Library-Con?

Apache Junction Public Library held its annual Library-Con March 18 for comic book and super-hero fans and collectors gathering for cosplay. Arizona Ghostbusters, United Zombies of America and other booths, such as for Star Wars and Star Trek, were set-up for the enjoyment of kids and adults alike at the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
Anyone interested in planning and programming an event similar to Library-Con needs to contact Library Manager Tracie Curtis.
“E-mail me at Tcurtis@ajcity.net with an outline of the program, what you would like to do, what you would like to offer, including the time frame and the date. Also, the funding you have in mind. Then, we would start fleshing out the whole program by getting the rest of the staff involved,” she said.
Three patrons interviewed at the library already have ideas for a future event.
“I believe having an event to help support the homeless. The library could do a charity walk or run or some type of marathon to raise money for the homeless,” Lisa Zapta said.
“I would like to see local cooks from Apache Junction come out, where I could learn and try new recipes,” Susan Kampmueller said.
Stewart Penje said parents should be encouraged to bring their children and take advantage of all the educational amenities the Apache Junction Public Library has to offer.
“I am a great fan of the library. Instead of attracting children, I believe the library should have an event to attract parents to bring the children,” he said.
Library-Con
The Apache Junction Library-Con provided free activities to the community, such as face-painting and prizes for best costume for the categories of kids, teens and adults.
“Apache Junction Library-Con is a lot of fun and it’s open to all types of different ages. I’m here today with my zombies from United Zombies of America and we just love coming to this stuff because it makes a big difference, I believe, to the community. And it gives something for kids to do that’s free. So, it’s nice to do something like this,” Sydoney Banks of United Zombies of America said at the event.
“We are just happy to be out here supporting the Apache Junction Library-Con. This is, I believe, the third one, and it has grown tremendously. So I can’t wait to see how much bigger it gets each year,” Jeff Lewis of Arizona Ghostbusters said at the event.
“We’ve done multiple events through the library and we keep coming back because we love the atmosphere,” Skylar LeMans said.
AJ Public Library
What: Apache Junction Public Library.
Where: 1177 N. Idaho Road.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Closed Sundays and all federal holidays.
Phone: 480-474-8555.
Website: www.ajpl.org.