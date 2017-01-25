Harry Potter Book Night at the Apache Junction Public Library

Feb. 2 marks the third-annual Harry Potter Book Night celebration throughout the world and the Apache Junction Public Library will play host to an evening celebrating Hogwarts professors.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. at the library, 1177 N. Idaho.

At Harry Potter Book Night: The Professors of Hogwarts, the library will share the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s stories and introduce the next generation of readers to the magic of Harry Potter.

Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of games, activities, and of course, butter beer.
Find out more about Harry Potter Book Night: The Professors of Hogwarts at www.harrypotterbooknight.com.

For more information about the special event, contact Stephanie Greene at Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8578 or sgreene@ajcity.net.

This event is made possible by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction.

