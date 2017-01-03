‘Hamlet’ and ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ this winter from SW Shakespeare Co.

Southwest Shakespeare Company has announced that it will bring Valley of the Sun theatergoers a winter treat to remember: performances of “Hamlet” and “Much Ado About Nothing” running Jan. 13-28 at the Piper Repertory Theatre at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
Is this Shakespeare’s most popular tragedy and comedy? Cry one night, laugh the next, according to a press release.
These are bold new productions, presented in rotating repertory by a single company of players, according to the release.
“Hamlet” – is it Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy? But what is it about? Really? That is why a must-see is Southwest Shakespeare Company’s innovative production of the play. Directed by David Barker – a professor of theater at Arizona State University – this production tightly focuses on the “outrageous circumstances the young prince is thrust into and his relentless fight to avenge his father’s murder,” Mr. Barker said in the release.
“Gone are tangents that characters launch into that add nothing to the dramatic action, which needs to surge forward,” Mr. Barker said in the release, whom SSC audiences will remember from the 2011 Titus Andronicus that he directed.
With “Much Ado About Nothing,” Tracy Liz Miller – known for her involvement with The Bridge Initiative; she also is associate producer at the Vermont Shakespeare Company – takes the helm and, said Ms. Miller, “I just know this will prove to be one of the most enjoyable and fun productions I’ve been fortunate to work on.”
Ms. Miller is well known locally for her efforts to empower women to assume greater leadership roles in theater. She also is on faculty at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
Ms. Miller said this in reflection on her work with “Much Ado:” “we’ve had such a good time coming up with how to fit recognizable character types from the 1940’s Golden Age of Hollywood into the world of Shakespeare, creating a world that fits both the beautiful play and our post- World War time-period.”
“Much Ado” is a fun night in the theater. Come ready to laugh. Come ready to cheer the young lovers on and enjoy yourself because this is theater where you leave feeling good about life.
Tickets range from $24 to $48; students with valid ID, $18. Reserve now by booking on-line http://swshakespeare.org/ or calling the MAC box office at 480-644-6500. You may purchase tickets to one, or both shows. But you will want to see both, according to the release.
Southwest Shakespeare Company was founded in 1994 by educators who wanted to create a modern-day people’s theater originally inspired by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, where audience members from all walks of life are encouraged to take an active role through contact with the artists (talk backs, backstage tours and seminars). SSC’s mission is to entertain, educate and inspire the public and educational community by exploring the intricacies of language through the vibrant and passionate performance of works of live theater, according to the release.