Gold Canyon Garden Club Plant Sale and Raffle Oct. 21

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser help the Gold Canyon Garden Club maintain the community Butterfly Garden at Dinosaur Park and fund other civic beautification projects in Gold Canyon.
The annual plant sale and raffle will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Oct. 21, in the parking lot of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.
The club will have a variety of native and desert-adapted plants, cacti, agaves, succulents and annuals available for purchase, as well as master gardeners and other landscaping experts on hand to answer questions.
For more information, e-mail gcgc@spcdock.com or visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GoldCanyonGardenClub/.