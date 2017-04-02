Gold Canyon Community Calendar

Friday, April 7
The Poulenc Trio: Canyon Sounds presents The Poulenc Trio at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. Advance adult tickets $25 and students for $5 at Canyon Rose Storage at 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. Also, order via PayPal at www.gcac1.com. Tickets at the door are $30.
Sunday, April 9
Eggstravaganza: From 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, is hosting an Eggstravaganza for kids, families and the entire community. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information.
Thursday, April 13
Maundy Thursday Service: At 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, is hosting a Maundy Thursday service with special music by the choir and communion. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information.
Friday, April 14
Good Friday Service: Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, is hosting a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, with special music by the choir and on organ. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information.
Sunday, April 16
Easter Sunrise Service: Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, is holding an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 16, in the north parking lot with special music and communion. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information.
Easter Festival Services: Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, is holding Easter festival services at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir, handbells, brass, timpani and organ. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Call 480-982-3776 for information.