Fun Van at Apache Junction Public Library
(Photo by Arianna Grainey, Independent Newspapers)
A two-hour class starting at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
See more photos at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/education/fun-van-aj-library/.
