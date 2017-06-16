Free Superstition Mountain Museum admission for dads, kids on Father’s Day

No one knows whether the Dutchman had any children, but he certainly had a father, and in honor of all fathers, the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88), is offering all dads and their children up to age 17 free admission to the museum’s exhibition gallery on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.
Admission for others is $2 for students over the age of 17, $4 for seniors and $5 for adults. Families can stroll the grounds and a labelled nature trail, visit the Elvis Chapel, tour the Apacheland Barn, see the 20-stamp ore mill and examine the newly opened Eighth-of-an-Inch Mine. The old West storefronts and the stagecoach offer wonderful family photo opportunities. The beauty of the Superstition Mountains and foothills desert is awe-inspiring, and the history and legend the museum presents through artifacts and narrative capture the interest of both young and old alike.
View numerous versions of the map to Jacob Waltz’ purported lost mine, assorted Native American cultural treasures, and have the opportunity to view original paintings by famed Arizona artist Ted DeGrazia that are currently on display in the museum’s gallery.
Make it an unforgettable family outing and use the museum visit as the launching point for a day trip up the beautiful Apache Trail, one of Arizona’s most scenic drives. Other attractions include Goldfield Ghost Town, Mining Camp Restaurant, and the Dolly Steamboat. A good turnaround spot is Tortilla Flat, an old stagecoach stop where the pavement ends 18 miles northeast of Apache Junction.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Call the museum at 480-983-4888 or go to www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org for more information.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.