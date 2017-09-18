Free ‘Smithsonian Museum Day Live!’ is Sept. 23 at Superstition Mountain Museum

In the spirit of Smithsonian Museums that offer free admission every day, Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache junction, will be participating in Museum Day Live on Saturday, Sept. 23. This is an annual event hosted by Smithsonian Magazine in which participating museums across the country open their doors to anyone presenting a “Museum Day Live!” ticket, which is available free online.
Viewing outdoor exhibits and touring the grounds and on-site historical buildings are always free at Superstition Mountain Museum. On Smithsonian Day, the tickets offered by the Smithsonian website will admit two persons free into the indoor exhibit gallery.
Go to the Smithsonian Museums’ “Museum Day Live!” website at smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/tickets/ to obtain a ticket. One ticket per household for two people will be accepted. Just present your ticket to the volunteer manning the entrance to the museum’s exhibit gallery.
Besides the numerous historical exhibits that are displayed all of the time in the gallery, a collection of original artwork by Ted DeGrazia, including “Superstition Mountain,” is currently on display.
For more information, call 480-983-4888 or go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.