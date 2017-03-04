A free lecture March 9 on “The Mexican Tradition of Day of the Dead,” with Steve Thompson, is part of the Superstition Mountain Museum’s 2017 Free Lecture Series titled “Legends and Lore of the Superstitions and More.”
This presentation is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the museum’s amphitheater beneath Superstition Mountain at 4087 N. Apache Trail.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or cushion to sit on. As a museum fundraiser, raffle tickets for weekly prizes are sold each week at the lectures. Also, tickets for the museum’s season-long fundraising raffle will be on sale with the prize being a coral and silver necklace made by Native American silversmith Tommy Jackson. For more information about 2017 lecture series or the season-long raffle, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.