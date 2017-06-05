Free classic Western movies at Superstition Mountain Museum

Return to those thrilling days of yesteryear and beat the heat this summer by planning to attend free weekly movies in the air-conditioned Elvis Chapel at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail.
At 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday in June and July, classic Western movies will be shown free to the public. For those who like to eat their way through movies, snacks – including popcorn, candy bars, ice cream and soda – will be available for purchase. The cool matinees will run twice a week at 1 p.m. from June 6 through July 29. The movies are well-known favorites from the 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, the heyday of Western feature films.
As an added attraction, attendees can stay and watch a one-half-hour television episode of The Cisco Kid starring Duncan Renaldo.
All scheduled movies are suitable for family viewing. The dates and the scheduled films are as follows:
- Tuesday, June 6, and Saturday, June 10, “Angel and the Badman,” 1947, with John Wayne, Harry Carey and Gail Russell: Notorious gunman Quirt Evans is wounded and on the run. He arrives at a Quaker farm owned by Thomas Worth and his family where he collapses from exhaustion. The Quaker family is ignoring the town doctor’s advice to rid themselves of the gunfighter and they compassionately tend to the delirious Evans. Three weeks later, two desperadoes, Laredo Stevens and Hondo Jeffries, ride into town looking for Evans.
- Tuesday, June 13, and Saturday, June 17, “Over-the-Hill Gang,” 1969, with Walter Brennan, Fred Astaire and Gypsy Rose Lee: A retired Texas Ranger and his aging buddies are hired to help clean up a lawless town. Upon arriving in town, they realize quickly that age has caught up with them and they must rely on their sheer wits to out-smart and defeat the corrupt mayor.
- Tuesday, June 20, and Saturday, June 24, “Rage at Dawn,” 1955, with Randolph Scott and Forrest Tucker: Terrorizing 1866 Indiana, the Reno brothers’ gang uses the town of Seymour as a safe haven, paying off three crooked town officials. Sent in to clean up the gang is Peterson Detective Agency operative James Barlow, who poses as an outlaw to gain the confidence of the officials and the thick-headed brothers. Events heat up and rage surfaces as Barlow sets up the gang in a dawn train robbery.
- Tuesday, June 27, and Saturday, July 1, “Seven Alone,” 1974, with Aldo Ray and Dewey Martin: In the year 1843, John Sager, a boy of 13 with his brothers and sisters including an infant set off on one of the most incredible journeys in American history. This is a true account of their hazardous 2000-mile trek along the legendary Oregon Trail in pursuit of a dream.
- Tuesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8, 2017, “Guns of Fort Petticoat,” 1957, with Audie Murphy and Jeanette Nolan: Lt. Frank Hewitt deserts the Union Army to warn former Texas neighbors of impending Indian attacks triggered by an Army massacre. He overcomes initial distrust and convinces the homesteaders (all women whose men are away fighting in the Confederate Army) to take refuge in an abandoned mission. He trains them to fight and shoot in anticipation of the attack. The surrounded, and outnumbered, defenders prepare for the final assault.
- Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971, with Rod Taylor, Dennis Cole and Fernando Lamas: A lighthearted adventure in the pre-World War I West with Rod Taylor and Dennis Cole playing a pair of troubleshooters hired to retrieve a hijacked train.
- Tuesday, July 18, and Saturday, July 22, “The Painted Hills,” 1951, with Lassie. Lassie plays a collie named Shep who avenges the murder of his gold-miner master.
- Tuesday, July 25, and Saturday, July 29, “McLintock,” 1963, with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara: John Wayne’s most popular vehicle of the 1960s. McLintock tries to keep the peace between his wife, his headstrong daughter, the crooked land agent and the thieving government Indian agent, George Washington.
Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the chapel on the museum grounds. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88), just three miles northeast of Apache Junction, and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For more information on these events and others upcoming at the museum, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
