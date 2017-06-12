Free admission for military families this summer at Superstition Mountain Museum

Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction, one of more than 2,000 Blue Star Museums across America, has joined the other museums in offering free admission to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and children again this summer.
The gesture is a “thank you” to U.S. military personnel and their families for their service and sacrifice. It also affords military families a way to spend quality time together without worrying about the budget.
The free admission offer began on Memorial Day, May 29, this year and is good through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Approved ID must be furnished.
Who is eligible for free museum admission through Blue Star Museums? The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card, a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members.
The military ID holder can either be an active-duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.
Visit the National Endowment of the Arts website at www.arts.gov for more information and a list of museums, covering a broad range of art, history, science and cultural topics,that are participating in this program.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum. For more information, call 480-983-4888 or go to http://superstitionmountainmuseum.org.