Food truck roundup and vendor extravaganza April 20

A food truck roundup and vendor extravaganza will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Gold Canyon Professional Suites, 6589 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. The event is sponsored by Gold Canyon Professional Suites and Gold Canyon Dentistry.
The food truck roundup is bringing local food trucks to the center of the community for a chance to sample some of Phoenix metropolitan areas fine foods. It is a great chance to meet neighbors and enjoy our famous spring weather. We will be featuring The Modern Tortilla Food Truck with its Mexican cuisine and Southwestern flare; the local Lobster Lady and her fresh from Maine lobster and seafood menu; and Old School Grub serving its old-fashioned, tummy-filling comfort food. To top it off, DeMarco’s Italian Ice and Gelato will be favoring us with a sweet treat to finish out the evening. Invite your friends, neighbors and family out to enjoy the food and the beautiful Arizona sunset.
Surrounded by the Superstition Mountains and found within the heart of Gold Canyon, Gold Canyon Professional Suites offers various sized suites to fit personal and professional needs ranging from 122 square feet to 3,200 square feet. Businesses in the professional suites include Gold Canyon Dentistry (Dr. Pam McMahon, DDS), NutritionScience.life (CJ Miller, BSNS), Gold Canyon Mortgage, Arizona Behavioral Consulting (W. Michael Munion, MA, LPC), Gold Canyon Massage (Lauren Holly, LMT), American National Insurance (Aaron Anderson) and Catherine Greey, PLC.
While we enjoy our fabulous food outside, the creative craftsmen and women of the East Valley will be inside the suites showcasing their talents and designs. Come find the jewelry making area where you can learn to make a pair of earrings. Gold Canyon Professional Suites will be presenting vendors such as Ethereal Beauty Spa, Young Living Essential Oils, LuLaRoe Clothing, Norwest Cleaning, Lipsense Make-Up, Dash of Sweets, Paparazzi Jewelry, Angie’s Creations, crafts and more. We cannot wait to see you all there.
Editor’s note: Pamela McMahon is owner and president of Gold Canyon Dentistry.