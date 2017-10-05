Fit Families Mud Run Oct. 21 in Apache Junction

The Fit Families Mud Run on Oct. 21, which costs $10 per person, gives families an opportunity to participate in such an event without the high-level dangers of the mainstream mud runs (those can cover up to 12 miles with dangerous obstacles such as 8-plus-foot high climbing walls, barbed wire-covered trenches, running over fire and running through electrical shock obstacles).
The obstacles created for the Fit Families Mud Run are age-appropriate in their distances, challenges and safety; the obstacles were designed for maximum mud and minimum danger.
There are two routes at the event at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.: the beginner route is 1.25 miles, has about 10 obstacles and is designed for most participants ages 12 and under. The non-beginner route is 2.5 miles, has about 13 obstacles and is designed for most participants 12 and over.
It is recommended that parents accompany runners ages 10 and under.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks. Register at www.ajcity.net/296/Activity-Registration.