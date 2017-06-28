Fireworks and fun July 4 in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is holding its annual Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4.
The event kicks off with the annual Fourth of July volleyball tournament at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. Registration for the free tournament begins at 7:15 a.m. July 4. Space is limited to the first eight teams (up to 10 players per team) to register. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. Spectators must pay pool admission to swim, but there is no fee to watch. Admission is waived for tournament participants.
The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center will be open for swimming 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 4. Cost is $1.50 for 17 and younger and $2.50 for 18 and over, according to http://www.ajcity.net/219/Aquatic-Center. There will be wacky swim activities including water games, races and an obstacle course free with paid admission to the pool. Races will be split into age categories for ages 5 and older with prizes for those who participate. Sign-up sheets and times of the races will be posted pool side by the manager’s office.
Evening events will be held at the Apache Junction High School football field, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free watermelon, provided by Apache Junction Little League, will be served at 6 p.m. and while it lasts. Game booths, hosted by local nonprofit organizations, and activities for kids will take place at the field starting at 6 p.m. Activities include bounce houses, water games, bean bag toss and a bicycle, a wagon and tricycle float contest with judging at 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment will be performed 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the band Cactus Wine. The fireworks show, which is sponsored by Republic Services, begins at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event, open to the public, with a small fee for food and game booths. Parking is limited and there will be traffic restrictions.
No consumer fireworks, alcohol, smoking, glass containers, pets or weapons will be allowed at the event or adjacent parking/viewing areas (bags and coolers brought in to the facility will be checked). Anyone with a pop-up tent is required to bring sandbags to anchor the tent to the ground. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Due to the loud noises and lights, horses will not be permitted at the event or the adjacent areas. Requests for accommodations must be made to the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 prior to the event.
In addition to fireworks sponsor Republic Services, event supporters include Apache Junction Unified School District, Apache Junction Little League and Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1, according to the release.
For more information on this event, visit www.ajcity.net/events. For other programs and services, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to www.ajcity.net/parks.