Festival of the Superstitions Nov. 11-12 at Flatiron Park in Apache Junction

The Festival of the Superstitions will be held Nov. 11-12 at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The main sponsor is Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Parking is free. Admission is free.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Nov. 11, right after the 9:30 a.m. Veterans’ Day parade with a tribute to military veterans, coordinated by VFW Post No. 7968. The festival is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 11 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12 and includes inflatables, pony rides and a petting zoo for kids, a movie on a big screen the night of Nov. 11, an all-day car show on Nov. 12, food, artisans and stage performers. Check out the website at www.festivalofthesuperstitions.com for more information.
Sponsors include: city of Apache Junction, Mountain View Funeral Home, Brookdale Apache Junction, Natures Wonder, Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Lost Dutchman Realty, Apache Gold Casino, Aaron McDermid State Farm, AJI Sporting Goods, Amazing Dental Care, VFW Post No. 7968, Apache Junction Unified School District, Handlebar Pub and Grill, Republic Services, Mediacom, AJ News, Dilly Dog Barker, Fry’s Food and Drug Center, In Loving Memory of Lucy Sterba, Little Caesars, Village Inn, 2911 Centric, Apache Greyhound Park, Lucky Strikes Bar and Grill, Cowboys Up, Superstition Express Laundry, KRDE The Ride 94.1, Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 and Aurora Place.