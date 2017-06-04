Father/daughter sock hop June 10

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting a father/daughter sock hop 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N Idaho Road.

Join for an evening filled with dining, dancing and crafting. Father’s and daughters will be treated to a old-fashioned ‘50s sock hop. Fathers and daughters will be served a ‘50s themed meal, learn a sock hop dance, and yes there will be a little crafting as well. Activities are designed for Father’s and their daughter’s ages 4-14.

Bring a camera as there will be photo opportunities. The fee is $8 per person. To register, visit the Parks and Recreation office at the multi-generational center or online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg

The city of Apache Junction welcomes participation by people with disabilities in all programs, sites, and facilities. For more information about accessibility, call 480-983-2181 or send an e-mail to ajpr@ajcity.net.

