Falcon Warbirds’ pancake breakfast, fly-in and classic car show Jan. 21

Gleaming machines for the air and road will be on display 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the pancake breakfast, fly-in and classic car show hosted by the Falcon Warbirds in collaboration with Impala Bob’s at Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport.

The event will be held at the Falcon Warbirds’ hangar, 4626 E. Fighter Aces Drive in Mesa.

Visit with the pilots and car owners, share stories and see restored vehicles. Enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Tickets are $8 per plate and proceeds support EAA Warbird Squadron 50.

