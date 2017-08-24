Falcon Field Airport tours offered
Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport offers opportunities for school, business and community organizations that are looking for a field trip or meeting speaker.
Learn about how the airport operates, aviation businesses and services, how Falcon Field contributes to the community and experience the viewpoint of an air traffic controller. Tours include an up-close look at historic warbirds.
E-mail Dee Anne Thomas at dee.anne.thomas@mesaaz.gov.
