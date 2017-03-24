Falcon Field Airport open house March 25 offers free family fun

Get a close look at unique aircraft, classic cars, model railroads and more 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, when the city of Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport hosts its annual open house.
The event will be at Falcon Field Park, 4636 E. Fighter Aces Drive (north of McKellips Road between Greenfield and Higley roads). Free general and disabled parking is available at the airport entrance on the north side of McKellips Road east of Greenfield Road. Additional free parking with shuttles to the event site also will be available on the west side of Higley Road north of McKellips Road.
Event admission is free. Canned food donations will be accepted for the United Food Bank.
See unique aircraft up close, including: The Boeing Company’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter; two unmanned aerial vehicles, the S-100 Camcopter and ScanEagle; a ground control station; vintage warbirds; a 1967 AH-1F Cobra helicopter; experimental aircraft; and general aviation aircraft.
Also, experience the pilot’s seat in flight simulators and explore flight training and aviation careers with representatives of area education programs, businesses and aviation organizations.
Also, learn about Falcon Field’s origin as a World War II pilot training base and view historic military aircraft and exhibits at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum. The museum will have expanded hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25. The Southwest Military Transport Show also will be held at the CAF 9 a.m-4 p.m. March 25. Highlights include military vehicle and static aircraft displays, collectibles, vehicle parts, plastic model contest and swap meet. Discounted admission of $5 a person or $10 a family on March 25 cover both the museum and Southwest Military Transport Show.
See more than 100 classic cars at the Impala Bob’s Car Show; a model railroad exhibit by the Arizona Big Train Operators; and inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and more for the kids; food, music and aircraft fly-overs.
For information or to exhibit an aircraft, business or organization, call 480-644-2450. Watch for event updates at www.falconfieldairport.com.