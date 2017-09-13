Exit 40 Performs at Flatiron Park Sept. 16

Exit 40 is to perform 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
Exit 40 is not just a freeway off-ramp; it is the name of a local variety band that has the sounds of country, old-time rock and roll, and standards.
Healthy Mason Jar and Red Rocket Ice Cream will be on site selling food and treats 6-9 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The park has plenty of grass area and a splash pad for the kids to play in.
The free concert is courtesy of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department and Sonlite Productions. For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit at www.ajcity.net/parks.