Dino Preschool Party March 10 at Arizona Museum of Natural History

The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, is hosting a Dino Preschool Party 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.
The lively program is sponsored by First Things First and is free for preschoolers between the ages of 0-5 and their adult parent or guardian. Fun activities focus on families learning together and school readiness with themed hands-on learning stations such as the Dino Might Station where everyone gets to touch and explore dinosaur teeth and related feeding strategies. The Dino Preschool Party will also include Dino Tales, Scavenger Hunt and crafts. Adult participants will have the opportunity to teach their children and model learning as fun.
Free admission is limited to the first 1,000 participants. Registration is not required, but adults need to be accompanied by at least one preschooler. For more information on all programs. visit www.AzMNH.org or “like” the museum on Facebook www.facebook.com/azmnh1and.