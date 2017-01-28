Deadline for lottery ticket artwork contest entries is Feb. 21

The Arizona Lottery has issued a call to artists to create original artwork to be used on a Día de los Muertos lottery ticket to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
The ticket, which will launch in August, and partnerships will allow the lottery to highlight a talented Arizona artist while commemorating the traditions and festivities of Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a press release.
A minimum of two original and captivating Día de los Muertos scenes by the selected artist will be used in the design of a $2 Scratchers ticket that will be sold in more than 2,900 Arizona Lottery retailers throughout the state of Arizona. Artists of all professional levels are invited to submit two to four original works for consideration.
The large distribution of the ticket will provide the selected artist with an opportunity to showcase his or her artistic talents and strengthen his or her presence in the Hispanic community, according to the release.
The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
A selection panel will be convened to review all submissions that meet the application requirements and deadline. Selection will be based on five areas: Originality, interpretation and execution of the theme, overall design and appeal, marketability and application completion.
The selected artist will be notified by phone and e-mail on or before March 10. The selected artist will be required to enter into a contract with the lottery for public art services.
The contract terms and conditions can be found attached on the Arizona Lottery’s website at https://www.arizonalottery.com/en/play/events-and-promotions.
The application must be submitted as one PDF document including the items listed below:
•completed application form,
•images of two to four original works of art depicting subject matter that reflects the theme of Dia de los Muertos,
•artist must reside within the boundaries of the state of Arizona, and
•the artwork submitted must be scalable and proportional to 2.5 inches wide and 4 inches in height.
Submissions should be sent to Nikki O’Shea in one of the following ways:
•By U.S. mail to: Arizona Lottery, ATTN: Nikki O’Shea, El Día de los Muertos, 4740 E. University Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85034
•Hand delivery to the customer service desk at the lottery’s Phoenix office, 4740 E. University Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85034. People delivering the entry should request that it be delivered to Nikki O’Shea for the Día de los Muertos Art Contest.
•By e-mail to hispanicheritage@azlottery.gov. Indicate “Dia de los Muertos Proposal” as the subject line in the e-mail.
For more information, call Ms. O’Shea at 480-921-4438.