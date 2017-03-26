i.d.e.a. Museum’s early literacy program goes on tour

The i.d.e.a. Museum’s preschool program – ArtFul Tales Experience – is heading to three Mesa libraries this spring. Caregivers and children can come out and enjoy the book “Even Superheroes Have Bad Days” by Shelly Becker on select days. The event is free.
ArtFul Tales Experience is an art and literacy program designed for children ages 2 to 5. The storytelling program focuses on helping parents prepare toddlers and preschoolers to develop pre-reading skills, nurture creative expression, and build vocabulary by incorporating an art-making activity following a special story, according to a press release.
Many preschool groups come to the museum to participate in the program. During every exhibition, the museum brings ArtFul Tales Experience to the libraries for free to make early learning programs available to the community.
ArtFul Tales Experience is supported in part by The Steele Foundation.
The ArtFul Tales Experience will be held 10:30-11 a.m. on the following dates and at these locations:
March 28 – Main Branch, 64 E. First St.
March 30 – Red Mountain, 635 N. Power Road.
April 4 – Dobson Ranch, 2425 S. Dobson Road.
Learn more about upcoming museum activities at http://www.ideamuseum.org/