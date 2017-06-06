Community calendar

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar of events page run free of charge as space is available for events in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon area. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com.
Ongoing
Apache Junction Public Library Branch Open Year-round: The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Apache Junction Active Adult Programs: Looking for a place to meet new friends, get fit or play cards or games? The city offers programs for active adults 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Entertainment, cards, bingo, fitness, walking and more planned in the city of Apache Junction senior center. Some programs require pre-registration, some require payment and some programs are offered are at no charge. For a list of parks and recreation programs and fees, visit the front desk. Congregate meals are provided weekdays, with reservations and registration necessary. Senior services are funded in part by Area Agency on Aging Region 5 and Pinal/Gila Council for Senior Citizens, DES Aging and Adult Administration and the Older Americans with Disabilities ACT. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/480/Senior-Services.
Through July 29
Summer Reading Program at Library: Pick-up reading logs at Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, for summer reading program for adults, teens and children. Last day to pick up summer reading prizes is 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29. For more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Through July 31
Free Summer Food Service Program for Children: This summer, the Apache Junction Unified School District will partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free nutritious breakfasts and lunches to children age 18 and younger at two locations in Apache Junction. Locations/dates/times are: Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.: Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 5-July 21. Also, Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction, 1755 N. Idaho Road: Breakfast, 9-9:45 a.m. and lunch, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 30-July 31. Both sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. All children ages 18 and under are eligible for free meals regardless of family income. Enrollment at an AJUSD school is not required. Everyone is welcome. Adult meals may be purchased for $1.70 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. Only one free meal will be provided per child, per visit, and all food must be consumed on-site. Menus will be posted online at www.ajusd.org and at all service locations. This institution is an EEOC provider. For more information, contact AJUSD at 480-982-1110 extension 2201.
Tuesday-June 6
Preschool University: The Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is offering science, art, music and engineering for preschoolers up to age 5, held 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Classics Club: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for Classics Club, which meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Chess Club: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for Chess Club, which meets at 3:30 p.m. (3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays beginning May 9). To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Games and Puzzles for Ages 5-12: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road for games and puzzles for ages 5-12 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Apache Junction City Council meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Apache Junction City Council is to be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Wednesday-June 7
Share Artistic Endeavors with Other Adults: Art in the Library – on Wednesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road – is an opportunity for adult artists to create in their medium of choice while sharing their artistic techniques, experience and knowledge. These sessions are not open to children. Sessions are held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Artists may drop in at any time during a session. They must bring their own supplies. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission is to be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Thursday-June 8
Story Times: The Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road hosts two story-time events on Thursday mornings including Young and Restless at 10 a.m. for ages 0-2 and Preschool Junction at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Kids Who Code: Join the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 4:45 p.m. Thursdays at 1177 N. Idaho Road to learn how to code. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Friday-June 9
Tutoring Grades Kindergarten Through Second: Free reading tutoring for kindergarten through second grade at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
June 9-11
Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall: A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. that chronologically lists the names of the 58,000 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country will be set up for three days in June at Love Gospel Church, 1890 S. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction. It will be shown for free 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, according to the church’s website, http://lovegospelchurch.com. The replica, titled Bringing Home the Wall, is the creation of Tom and Dee Twigg of Florida, according to information provided by his son, Tom, of east Mesa. For more information, go to BringingHomeTheWall.com.
Saturday-June 10
Free T’ai Chi/Qigong Classes: Instructor Jennifer McGraw is hosting free T’ai Chi/Qigong classes at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Earth Heart Park, 625 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction (north of Horizon Health and Wellness). The effects of practicing may be powerful, but the routines themselves are gentle and anyone of any age can do T’ai Chi and Qigong. Cultivate energy with relaxing healing movements, guided visualization,and chi breathing.
Wild West Crochet Club: The Wild West Crochet Club meets 1-4 p.m. every Saturday at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road. Visit and create something with fellow crochet enthusiasts. Guests must bring their own materials. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The June demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Monday-June 12
Fun Van by First Things First: A two-hour class starting at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Mondays at the Apache Junction Public Library Branch at 1177 N. Idaho Road is for parents or caregivers and their children ages 0-5 including play, stories, crafts, interaction and positive parenting practices. To confirm an event or for more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Monday-June 19
Apache Junction City Council study session: A regularly scheduled study session of the Apache Junction City Council is to be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Tuesday-June 20
Sewer District Board Meeting: The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, including June 20, at the wastewater treatment facility, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive. The Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District is an independent, public, nonprofit entity developed solely for the benefit of its customers and the Apache Junction community to operate and maintain a regional system for the collection, transport and treatment of sewage from the properties existing within its boundaries. The website is http://www.smcfd.org. The district office phone number is 480-941-6754.
Water Utilities Community Facilities District meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Water Utilities Community Facilities District (made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council) will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Apache Junction City Council meeting: A regularly scheduled meeting of the Apache Junction City Council is to be held at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
July 5-Aug. 9
Business Startup School at Library: A six-week session is planned 10-11:30 a.m. July 5-Aug. 9 at Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Registration is required. The sessions are facilitated by a representative from the Apache Junction Department of Economic Development who merges the support of an Arizona State University curriculum with community experience/real-world business acumen. For more information, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
Saturday-July 8
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The July demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 12, and Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Saturday-Aug. 12
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The August demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. Demonstrations are free to the public. During the upcoming summer, the ore mill demonstrations will be performed once monthly. Demonstrations will also be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
Saturday-Sept. 9
Museum Stamp Mill Demonstration: The September demonstration of the huge 20-stamp ore mill at work crushing ore-containing rock will be performed at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Demonstrations are free to the public. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.