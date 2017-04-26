Central Arizona College students host free jazz showcase April 27

The Central Arizona College Instrumental and Vocal Music departments will present a free jazz showcase at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Don P. Pence Center for the Performing Arts on the Central Arizona College Signal Peak campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge. The concert will feature the jazz ensemble, Desert Dissonance and the ChromAtiCs.
The 15-piece instrumental jazz ensemble will feature classic jazz selections including: “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In,” “Vierd Blues” by Miles Davis, “Meetin’ Time” by Benny Carter, and Perez Prado’s “Mambo Jambo.” They will also present some new compositions by Matt Harris and Paul Baker. Featured student soloists will include: Mario Escalante (tenor sax), Darrell Ramon (alto sax), and Shea Tafoya (trumpet).
Desert Dissonance is an auditioned vocal jazz ensemble that is open to full- and part-time students as well as community members. The ChromAtiCs is a non-auditioned vocal jazz group (also open to students and community members) that is intended for beginning to intermediate level singers who want to experience this diverse genre of music. Both choirs are directed by Dr. Kim Osteen-Petreshock. For more information, go to www.centralaz.edu.