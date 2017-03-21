Celebrate Earth Day on April 1 at Earth Heart Park

The Fifth Annual Earth Day Celebration and ladybug release will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Earth Heart Park, 625 N. Plaza Drive.
There will be live music, dancing, a butterfly stilt walker, face painting, petting zoo, art projects, pictures with live gnomes, a bounce house, piñata breaking and free raffles. Kids should wear clothes they can get wet in, as there will be a water slide to enjoy, according to a press release.
This year’s event will also feature an invitational car show and cruise. There will also be numerous artisans and wellness vendors selling a variety of items to promote health and joyfulness.
Horizon Health and Wellness will host an open house and invites the community to come and learn more about the primary care and behavioral health services provided at their facility.
There will be free cooking demonstrations and veggie and fruit samples (come early, first come, first served).
Frontier Ace Hardware will provide thousands of ladybugs to release in the Earth Heart Park Community Garden. Everyone is invited to help release them beginning at 10 a.m.
Also part of the event will be free wellness workshops; Tai Chi, yoga, and a raw chocolate cooking class!
Event sponsors include the city of Apache Junction, Horizon Health and Wellness, Cenpatico, Frontier Ace, Bonnie Plants, Genoa-QoL Pharmacy, Superstition Arts and Cultural Alliance, AJ News, Otero Realty, Cultural Coalition, Wal-Mart, AJ Wellness Partnership and the Tiger Mountain Foundation.
There will be vendors with items for purchase but attractions, raffles, breaking of piñatas, ladybug release, food samples and so much more are free!
For more information on this program or other programs and services, contact the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/fitfamilies.
Entertainment
- Mariachi Juvenil Mi Tierra from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Ladybug Release at 10 a.m.
- United Dance Crew from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Brant and Kerry from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm
Free Wellness Workshops
- Tai Chi with Jennifer McGraw at 8 a.m.
- Yoga at 9 a.m.
- Chocolate making with Jean Buckborough at 11 a.m.