Cactus Canyon Junior High School students perform in Zao Theatre’s ‘Ragtime’

Two Apache Junction students will be acting in Zao Theatre’s newest play. The theater is putting on the musical “Ragtime.”
Eva Granillo and Alexis Ritchey are both eighth grade students at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
“For me I play a Jewish immigrant and we are looking at this whole new work that is so different and amazing,” Eva said.
“I need to know how to change from being very poor to being very happy and rich,” Alexis said.
According to the Zao website, https://www.zaotheatre.com, the play, which is performed Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., features “three distinctly American tales (that)are woven together – that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair… and what it means to live in America.”
Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for students and $14 for children.
Theater director Hank Sheffer said that this play is about working together across cultures.
“The immigrants have no idea what is going to happen,” he said. “All of a sudden they (the high society, Harlem and immigrants, have to work together.”
Mr. Sheffer said the play is very relevant in today’s society due to the divisive culture of politics.
“Maybe we can do the same thing again if we follow what they are doing. Wouldn’t that be sweet?” he said of the country coming together. “I hope they will take away the idea of the amount of things that these people, the immigrants, especially what they had to go through to pay the price to become Americans. What they had to do to assimilate into early America.”
The immigrants, Eva said, become like a family to navigate the new world together.
Alexis plays the “little girl” and Eva said because her character is just “Jewish immigrant” she uses her real name.
The girls said they hoped that the audience would learn some things from the show.
“They can learn today is not just about social media,” Alexis said. “You can come watch live and be part of our story.”
“It’s not hard to do it, you’ve just got to get up off the couch and audition,” Eva said.
The girls are performing alongside the rest of the cast, mostly adults, which Alexis said is her favorite part.
“I like to work with adult actors because I have always worked with kids,” she said. “Getting this opportunity is great because especially working with mature people.”
Both girls got involved in acting because of their middle school teacher.
“She taught us everything we know now,” Eva said. “She got us into this.”
The girls have performed in front of crowds before, but this time is different, they said.
“We did it at Apache Junction High School but we don’t know exactly how many people were there,” Alexis said.
“It did fill up for both shows but we haven’t had a whole centerstage group that brings in a whole crowd.” Eva added.
Eva did have this warning for people attending the show.
“You will definitely cry when you see it,” she said. “Almost every scene will make you cry or laugh yourself out of the chair. It’s just an emotional roller coaster that will open your eyes when you see it.”