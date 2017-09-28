Broken Chair Band concert Sept. 29 at Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre

Above and below is the award-winning Broken Chair Band.

The Valley Nights Show series at Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, is launching its 2017-18 season on Sept. 29 with a sure-fire fun evening of entertainment with the award-winning Broken Chair Band. The Carter family — Todd (bass guitar), Melinda (acoustic guitar) and Dani Sue (fiddle) — make up the Broken Chair Band. Their musical influences range from Americana, Western and folk to bluegrass, which have allowed them to create their own unique genre they call “Americowboyfolkgrass.”

While the band is always busy taking care of their real live cow and calf cattle-ranch operation and a pretty full performance schedule, they have found time to pick up a coveted “Silver Spur Award” from the Western Songwriters of America for their Best Western Song “Charlie and Evangeline.”

The Broken Chair Band is truly an enjoyable musical experience you won’t want to miss. From their heartfelt ranch inspired originals to their wonderfully true-to-life renditions of old Western favorites, it just doesn’t get any better than the Broken Chair Band. “Ya just gotta come on down and bring the whole family.”

Show time is 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Admission is $10 per person with reserved seating only. To purchase tickets or more information, call 480-924-5122, go to www.zaotheatre.com. Tickets also available at the door on show night. Proceeds will benefit the Adopt a School Program to help keep music and the arts in our schools.

Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is a member of the Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre.

