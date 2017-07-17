Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction annual bowl-a-thon Aug. 12

Jul 17th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Superstition Mountain branch of the Boys and Girls Club will be holding its annual bowl-a-thon Aug. 12 at Mesa East Bowl, 9260 E Broadway Road in Mesa.

There will be two sessions: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The cost is $150 per team (up to five bowlers per team).

The boys and girls club has been holding the fundraiser for more than 20 years.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and include:

•Diamond, $1,000, with two free lanes each session.
•Event bowling shoes, $1,000, two free lanes each session.
•Gold, $500, with two free lanes.
•Silver, $300, one free lane.
•Club kids lanes, $200, one free lane for kids – family team.

Reserve lanes or sponsorships by calling or texting Laura Lytle at 480-745-5820 or sending an e-mail to laurad-l@juno.com.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie