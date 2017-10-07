World War II B-25, B-17 bombers returning home Oct. 9 from summer tour

Every summer, thousands of people flock to unique historic exhibitions brought to more than 40 communities around the U.S. and Canada by the Flying Legends of Victory Tour. The Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum is excited to welcome home the two most iconic warplanes from World War II, the B-17 “Sentimental Journey” and the B-25 “Maid in the Shade,” which visited such cities as Wenatchee, Washington; Sarnia, Ontario, Canada; Penticton, British Columbia, Canada; Bar Harbor, Maine; and Hot Springs, Arkansas.
The public is invited to help welcome home the two bombers on Monday, Oct. 9, as they land between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa.
Join us when the museum opens at 10 a.m. for a tour and stick around for the homecoming festivities to include a color-guard ceremony and a chance to tour the B-17 and B-25 bombers. Discounted 2017 tour merchandise will also be available.
Museum admission is $15, $12 or $5 and includes “climb-aboard tours” of the B-17 and B-25 bombers. The homecoming of the bombers kicks off our fall season full of exciting events open to the public. Learn more about the museum and the following events at https://www.azcaf.org:
•10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14 – Vintage Wings and Wheels Car Show – join us for our first Vintage Wings and Wheels Car show with more than 200 cool rods 1972 and older, food trucks and more. Regular museum admission price. To register a car, visit southweststreetrods.com. Registration is $40, which includes two passes to the CAF Museum plus a goody-bag and T-shirt. E-mail questions to southweststreetrods@hotmail.com.
•Oct. 27-28 Copperstate Fly-in – A perfect family outing weekend event. The third-largest aircraft fly-in event in the U.S. attracts aviation lovers. More than 500 aircraft are expected to be on display from more than 20 states including ultralights, gyrocopters, warbirds and home-built planes.
•Nov. 4 ModelZona – Come see a collection of award-winning models including aircraft, armor, automotive, ships, real spacecraft, sci-fi and figures.
•1-4 p.m. Nov. 11 Gathering of Legends – Meet veterans of wars and conflicts from World War II to the current day, surrounded by the aircraft and artifacts of aviation history. Learn about vital time periods in our nation’s history and the experiences of military aviation veterans who were there. Regular museum admission price.
•5-9 p.m. Nov. 17 Aviation Fascination – An “edu-venture” day full of aircraft history, modern advancements and educational opportunities at Falcon Field Airport. See rare World War II aircraft, Boeing Apache helicopters and much more on display. This is a free exclusive evening event.
•Dec. 2 The Legends Christmas Gala – Join us for a fundraising dinner and dance at the museum in conjunction with a silent auction. The grand prize drawing of our Wheels and Wings Raffle will occur and one lucky winner will drive away with one of two cars. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.legendschristmasgala.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.WheelsAndWingsRaffle.com until 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
•Dec. 9 Santa Fly-in – Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a visit from Santa. Kids and adults alike are welcome to attend and sit on Santa’s lap to ask for what you want for the holidays.
Arizona Commemorative Air Force was founded in 1977 as the 10th chapter of the CAF. It has 500 members, seven flyable warbirds that offer living history “thrill of a lifetime” rides and more than 20 historic war aircraft on display. The fully restored and rare B-17G and B-25J Bombers are the two main warbirds that conduct the Flying Legends of Victory Summer Air Show tour and visit approximately 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The military aviation museum has 55,000 square feet of historical airplanes, relics and educational exhibits, in addition to a working mechanics hangar.
Editor’s note: Corey Paul is the marketing and communications manager for Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona.