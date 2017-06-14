Billy Cobham and the Spectrum 40 Band July 22 at Mesa Arts Center

Billy Cobham and the Spectrum 40 Band perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
Since his breakthrough in the early 1970s, this founding member of Mahavishnu Orchestra, and drummer/leader has had a strong influence on the course of jazz and jazz-fusion. Billy Cobham remains a tireless musical explorer. Don’t miss this electrifying and memorable performance by Billy and the Spectrum 40 Band, featuring Dean Brown (guitar); Ric Fierabracci (bass) and Gerry Etkins (keyboards).
Tickets vary. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.