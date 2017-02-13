Arizona Museum of Natural History hosts Pop-Up Bach event with cellist Zuill Bailey

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14, the Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, will host a Pop-Up Bach event featuring world-renowned cellist and artistic director of Mesa Arts Center’s Classical Music Inside Out series, Zuill Bailey. He is to break down barriers to classical music through intriguing conversations about the history of music being played and the beautiful cello, according to a press release.
Admission to the event is free but museum admission is not included. Enter through the theater doors on the north corner of the museum on First Street. For more information, call the museum at 480-644-2230 or email AzMNH.info@mesaaz.gov. The museum website is www.AzMNH.org.