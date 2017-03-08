Gold Canyon Arts Council presents fire district with limited-edition poster

Members from the Gold Canyon Arts Council recently presented the Superstition Fire and Medical District with a limited edition poster from the Gold Canyon Arts Festival.
The poster, titled “Dreams in Flight,” was donated to the SFMD for its support to the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon and is the creation of glass artist Nadine Booth. Since 2006, the arts council has solicited an original piece of art that is transformed into a limited edition poster promoting the arts festival held annually on the fourth Saturday of January.
The arts council is a 501(c)3 organization that promotes the arts through its Canyon Sounds concert series, arts education to students throughout Arizona and annual festival featuring 85 juried artists and musical entertainment.
“Each year the SFMD looks forward to receiving a new piece of art to proudly display in our community room at Fire Station 264 and appreciates the continual support from the local arts council,” said SFMD Assistant Chief Brett Broman.
Presenting this year’s poster to SFMD Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois, third from left, and SFMD Assistant Chief Mike Farber, fourth from left, were arts council members Carole Lindeman, vice president and chair of the poster committee, not pictured; from left, Sara Russell Kukuk and Becky Roth; and Dorothy Homann, far right.
For more information about the SFMD, visit sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.