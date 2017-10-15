Artists of the Superstitions tour Nov. 4-5

The 11th Annual Artists Studio Tour from The Artists of the Superstitions is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5.
The artists’ studio tour began in 2007. In 2016, 59 artists working in a wide variety of creative media participated at 20 local studios.
In addition to displaying original creations in painting, photography, glass, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, fiber arts, gourds and other media, the artists will be on hand to discuss their art and may demonstrate their unique creative processes in their studio settings.
Member artists in Gold Canyon and Apache Junction will open their studios to the community and host other artists. Nonmember artists can participate by displaying their work at a member host studio.
Information about the studio tour is available on the Artists of the Superstitions website, www.ArtistsoftheSuperstitions.com.