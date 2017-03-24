Artists of The Superstitions Spring Fine Art Show March 26

Artists of the Superstitions and members of the San Tan Artists Guild join to announce a Spring Fine Art Show to be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in the Towne Hall at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 Kings Ranch Road, off U.S. Highway 60. Look for the huge new building to the right at the entrance to the golf course. The show is offered free to the public.
A diverse selection of juried art will be on display this spring in the following genres: ceramics, fabric, fiber, glass, gourds, jewelry, painting, photography, woodworking and more. In addition to the fine art, a collection of canned goods and money will be accepted for the Apache Junction Food Bank to assist the less fortunate in our community.
What a wonderful opportunity for selecting unique and original gifts. You will have an opportunity to view items that are functional, practical, whimsical and beautiful! What more could you ask for?
Artists of the Superstitions and San Tan Artists Guild members welcome everyone for the opportunity to view all the beautiful creations. Information is also available at www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com or by e-mail at artists.superstitions@gmail.com.
