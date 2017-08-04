Artists needed for Gold Canyon Arts Festival; 4,000 customers have attended in previous years

The 18th Annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival is a one-day event that will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
Many artists and participants say this is the best one-day show they’ve experienced. The venue offers good parking and drive-by visibility.
Typically, 85-90 artists are jury selected to show their work. Our attendance is more than 4,000 during festival hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Reserved artist spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet. Tents are encouraged but not required. The application fee is $25 and, if selected, the festival fee is an additional $100 plus a contribution of a piece of your art to support the Gold Canyon Arts Council School Residency programs.
The festival features live musical entertainment throughout the day and a variety of professional food vendors. Admission to the event is free and there is ample free parking at the festival venue.
Application deadline is Sept. 29. Applications shall be made via the ZAPP website (https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=5766), which includes all details about the festival and the application process.
For questions and additional information, e-mail GoldCanyonArtsFestival@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Carole Lindemann is the 18th Annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival chair.