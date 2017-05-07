Arizona Museum of Natural History hosting Science Before Saturday on May 12

The Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, is hosting Science Before Saturday. Ever wonder what kind of work goes into favorite animated movies? Who is behind the Disney magic? How does stop motion get made? What kind of science goes into these works of art? From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, stop by the AzMNH to get out and get animated. Come and meet local artists and animators, experience hands-on activities, and get a glimpse of the science and art that make up the movie magic After the museum closes, stick around Downtown Mesa for more Second Friday fun.
Special discount admission rates of $9 for adults and $5 for children apply. Members are always admitted free. For more information, call the AzMNH at 480-644-2230 or email AzMNH.info@mesaaz.gov. The website is www.AzMNH.org. For the latest on all of our events “Like” the museum on Facebook at www.facebook.com/azmnh1 and follow it on Twitter and Instagram @AzMNH.