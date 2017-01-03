Arizona Lecture Series season tickets available

Season tickets for the popular Arizona Lecture Series are now available to purchase by credit card online at www.ajusd.org (click on the Community tab). Patrons may also purchase tickets in the Apache Junction Unified School District Office 1575 W. Southern Ave., during regular office hours 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. There will be no ticket sales in the district office during winter break, Dec. 22-Jan. 6. All tickets ordered online will be available in Will Call. Individual show tickets are made available two weeks prior to each show.
This season’s line-up includes repeats of favorite presentations as well as new events. They are:
•Jan. 9 – Erik Berg – Ghost Towns of the Second World War.
•Jan. 16 – Joe Wiegand – Teddy Roosevelt in Arizona.
•Jan. 23 – Paul Hietter – Crime and Justice in Arizona Territories.
•Jan. 30 – Bill Harrison – U.S.S. Arizona: Mightiest Ship at Sea.
•Feb. 6 – Brad Dimock – Down the Colorado River.
•Feb. 13 – Jim Turner – Native Roads: A Virtual Guide to the Hopi and Navajo Nations.
•Feb. 20 – Peter Grady – Unconditional Surrender: Ulysses S. Grant.
•Feb. 27 – Scott Thybony – Disappearance & Murder in Canyon Country.
•March 6 – Bill Harrison – Got Moonshine? Prohibition in Arizona.
•March 13 – Elsie Szecyz – The Cadet Nurses Corp in Arizona.
•March 20 – Gil Storms – Artist With a Shotgun: John Ross Browne.
•March 27 – Jack San Felice – Legends & Lore of the Superstitions.
For more information, call Linda Joyner at 480-982-1110 ext. 2250.