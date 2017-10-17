Apache Junction Rock and Gem Club Annual Show Nov. 18-19

The Apache Junction Rock and Gem Club Annual Show is Nov. 18-19 at Skyline High School, 845 S. Crismon Road in Mesa.
Fun for all ages. Bring the kids and browse original jewelry, gemstones and beads as well as rare and unusual crystals, minerals and fossils. See the wonders of the Earth and take home a beautiful amazing piece of nature.
Raffles and silent auctions will be held hourly throughout the show by the Apache Junction Gem and Mineral Club for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes. Proceeds from the show are used to provide scholarship monies to local students.
Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students with ID and children under the age of 12 are free.
Editor’s note: Wanda Sisk is the Apache Junction Rock and Gem Club’s show co-chair.