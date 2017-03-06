Allard Auctions event March 11-12 in Mesa

A pair of Native American cradleboards (one Iroquois, one toy Crow), a tanned elk hide Cheyenne men’s war shirt and an early 1900s 3rd Phase Navajo chief’s blanket are a few of the expected top lots at an auction March 11-12 by Allard Auctions at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites, 1600 S Country Club Drive in Mesa.
This year’s auction will feature 870 lots of Native American and Western artifacts, artworks and related collectibles. Lots 1-380 will come up for bid on Saturday, March 11 (starting 12 noon, Mountain time); lots 501-870 on Sunday, March 12, starting at 10 a.m. Previews both days will start at 8 a.m. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and iCollector.com, according to a press release.
The auction will feature rare and highly collectible Indian material, including baskets, rugs and weavings, pottery, beadwork, stones and arrowheads, dolls, jewelry, trade beads, guns, Northwest Coast and Eskimo artifacts, original art and bronzes, antiques and Western memorabilia. All items may be viewed at www.allardauctions.com.
“This is the finest accumulation of quality baskets and beadwork we’ve had in many years,” Steve Allard of Allard Auctions said in the release. “This could very well be our best auction ever held.”
The Crow toy cradleboard is from the early-to-mid 1900s and is an example of pre-1900 beadwork, sinew sewn and lazy stitch on buffalo hide and muslin. The board, in very good condition with complete provenance, has an estimate of $10,000-$20,000. The circa 1880s Iroquois wooden cradleboard has a back colorfully decorated in shallow relief carving. It’s a rare, intact full-size version that should change hands for $5,000-$10,000.
The Cheyenne men’s war shirt was made circa the 1920s out of tanned elk hide and is of show quality, boasting cut-in and applied fringe, red cord and horsehide suspensions, plus sinew sewn and lazy stitch beaded geometric panels. It should realize $5,000-$10,000. The early 1900s Navajo rug/weaving is a classic tight weave 3rd Phase chief’s blanket, done in traditional colors. The 70 inch by 98 inch blanket is expected to command $4,000-$8,000.
A pair of late 1800s bandolier bags both carry estimates of $2,500-$5,000. One is a fully beaded Iroquois bag with 8-inch-wide straps, loom beaded bottom suspensions and a wonderful flowing floral motif. The museum-quality bag is presented in a 42 inch by 17 inch custom display case. The other is a fully beaded traditional Chippewa shoulder bag with matching strap and done in floral motifs. A note by the maker dates the bag to 1882.
Two Apache baskets also show identical estimates of $2,500-$5,000. One was made circa the 1930s and is an outstanding tight weave tray with a traditional blossom/cross center and loaded with dog and other animal figures and geometric designs. The second basket is from the early 1900s and is a huge tight weave tray (5 inches by 18 inches) with a large rattlesnake band around the side and with inverted Arrowpoint rim and checkered center.
Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. A buyer's premium of 15 percent will be applied to all purchases (20 percent for phone and Internet bidders).
