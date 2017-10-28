Apache Junction High School students to perform ‘Elf Jr. – the Musical’

Who’s tall, wears green from head to to, and is confused about his identity?
These fun questions and more will be explored in “Elf Jr. – The Musical,” a production scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and 8 in the Performing Arts Center of Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
The Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 shows will include performances by Four Peaks Elementary School students and the Dec. 7-8 shows will include students from Desert Vista Elementary School. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. Tickets will be available at the AJHS front office and also at the door the night of the performances.
“’Elf Jr. – the Musical’ is a great fish-out-of-water comedy that is not only a timeless story that can be enjoyed by folks of all ages, it’s the perfect venue to showcase the talented students in our district,” Paul Lanphear, theatre instructor and director at AJHS, said in a press release. “I encourage folks from throughout the Valley to join us and enjoy this fun and heart-warming holiday tale.”
The musical showcases the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts, is transported to the North Pole, and raised as an elf. Buddy is unaware he is human, but his enormous size and lack of toy-making skills makes him question his true background. When he learns the truth, Buddy travels to New York to find his birth father and his true identify.
For more information call 480-982-1110 ext. 5317.