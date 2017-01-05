Adults-only ‘Bark After Dark’ party Jan. 13 at Mesa museum

Make a resolution for more fun dates this year by adding Jan. 13 to your calendar. Come to the i.d.e.a. Museum for “Bark After Dark” to experience cool artworks and added entertainment, including karaoke, dancing and art activities, according to a press release.
The adult takeover of the museum, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 13, provides grown-ups a chance to explore the museum’s “It’s a Dog’s Life” exhibition after dark and tap into the depths of their imaginations. Cosplay is encouraged but not required to attend.
“Bark After Dark” also will feature DJ Mike Wares, a cash bar, appetizers, a behind-the-scenes tour, photo booth and prizes. Pokémon lures will be set, as well, so you can “catch ‘em all.” Plus, enjoy the museum’s groovy black light room.
“Infuse more fun into your life this year, and come out and play with other fun-loving creative adults in Downtown Mesa,” i.d.e.a. Museum Executive Director Sunnee O’Rork said in the release. “We’re forecasting a good time creating art, singing and playing at ‘Bark After Dark.’”
The adults-only party at the museum coincides with downtown Mesa’s second Friday along Main Street, which makes for a complete night of fun on the town. This month’s theme is Medieval Mayhem, according to the release.
Advanced ticket prices for Jan. 13’s “Bark After Dark” are $20 per person and $35 a couple by Jan. 6. At the door pricing is $25 per person and $45 per couple.
Event information can be found online at www.ideamuseum.org/AdultTakeOver.html.