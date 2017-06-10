The 2017 Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Miss Arizona Scholarship Pageant, will be held June 22-24 at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
The competition is a three-night event culminating in the crowning of the new Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen.
Each show features the 56 city titleholders participating in Talent, Swimsuit, Evening Wear and Interview competitions before the field is narrowed to a Top 11.
The new Miss Arizona 2017 goes on to compete at the Miss America Pageant in September.
Tickets vary. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.