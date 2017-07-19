‘17-18 Canyon Sounds season includes Jácome Flamenco, ‘Songs of John Denver,’ ‘Italian Saxophone quartet

The 2017-18 Canyon Sounds season includes flamenco dancing, a John Denver tribute, a modern-day ensemble, a saxophone quartet, jazz/pop singer and a string quartet.
Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series, Canyon Sounds, from November to April. The programs vary from traditional classical chamber music to ethnic and folk performances with indigenous instruments. Past seasons featured blues, jazz and theater. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html.
Planned this year are the following:
Jácome Flamenco
The internationally acclaimed touring company Jácome Flamenco performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. It was formed in 2003 by Chris B. Jácome, artistic director and composer. The company has performed in many sold-out concerts from an audience of 6,000 at the Redlands Bowl in California to presenting at jazz concert at Lincoln Center in New York City. International performances include Mexico, Canada, Spain and Indonesia. The company returns frequently to Spain to teach, study, and provide immersion programs for dancers and musicians.
Songs of John Denver
“A Rocky Mountain Christmas – Songs of John Denver by Jim Curry” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.
Shuffle
“Shuffle” – a New York-based modern-day ensemble – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19.
Italian Saxophone quartet
“Italian Saxophone Quartet” – founded in 1982 by four saxophone soloists – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.
Bryan Anthony
“Bryan Anthony” – known as jazz singer with pop sensibilities or a pop vocalist steeped in jazz – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16.
Cavani String Quartet
“Cavani String Quartet” – ambassadors for chamber music – perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6.
Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members.
The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce only sells current performance tickets, not season tickets.
Members who are season-ticket subscribers will receive two free guest tickets to any concert. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5.
Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.