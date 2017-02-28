10 entrants win tickets to AZ Arizona Renaissance Festival from Independent Newspapers

Congratulations! The following 10 entrants have won a family four-pack of tickets (two adult, two children) to the 29th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival and Artisan Marketplace, which takes place Saturdays and Sundays through April 2 in Gold Canyon.
The festival village is off U.S. Highway 60 east of Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. It is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Please allow for heavy traffic on U.S. 60 during the peak times when the festival is opening and closing.
Winners must pick up their tickets by 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent office, 2066 W. Apache Trail No. 110 in Apache Junction. It is in the Ocotillo Center, on the northeast corner of West Apache Trail and Ocotillo Road, just west of Ironwood Drive. Please bring a photo I.D.
Our office hours are generally 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. However, we recommend you call the office at 480-982-7799 before stopping by because the office is sometimes closed during those hours when our staff members are out on appointments.
Need extra tickets? Visit renfestinfo.com and click on the “Arizona” festival to purchase tickets online.
The winners are:
- Kay Cleveland
- Margo DeJaynes
- Derick Dejno
- Christine Frank
- Susanne Kronemeyer
- Judy Levine
- Floyd Martinez
- Heidi Myers
- Bryant Powell
- Sarah Silvernagel
The winners entered the giveaway at the Independent Newspapers booth during the Lost Dutchman Days event Feb. 24-25 at the Rodeo Center in Apache Junction.
Huzzah! Enjoy!
We invite you to sign up for our digital newspaper delivering the best local news directly to your inbox every Wednesday. Each news item will be specific to Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mesa or Queen Creek. To sign up, all you have to do is visit the websites below and enter your e-mail address:
http://www.apachejunctionindependent.com/enewsletter/
http://www.mesaindependent.com/enewsletter/
http://www.queencreekindependent.com/enewsletter/