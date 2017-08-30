Volunteers needed to serve on school district’s local-wellness policy committee

Are you interested in the health of the school children of Apache Junction Unified School District? If so, you have the opportunity to serve on the local wellness policy committee and provide valuable input to help the district establish goals and oversee school health policies and programs, including development, implementation, and periodic review and update of the district-level wellness policy.
The district seeks to find members who will represent all school levels including: elementary and secondary schools; parents and caregivers; students; representatives of the school nutrition program, physical education teachers; health education teachers; school health professionals, school health services staff, and mental health and social services staff, school administrators, school board members; health professionals and the general public.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Anyone interested in serving on this committee should e-mail Karen Warhus, food service director, at kwarhus@goaj.org.
About AJUSD
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education and features a ‘one-to-one’ technology opportunity for Grades 7-12. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally, and physically. The focus of AJUSD is college and career readiness for all. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org, or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Editor’s note: Dr. Krista Anderson is the superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District, 1575 W. Southern Ave.